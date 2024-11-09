Bhad Bhabie's mother confirms star's cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, just confirmed the star’s cancer diagnosis.

The 21-year-old OnlyFans model and rapper’s mother broke her silence after Bhabie revealed via her social media on Thursday that she has lost a significant amount of weight due to taking “cancer medicine.”

In a video on Bregoli’s Instagram account, she stated how she was “pretty heated right now at Maria, AKA Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter releasing on her Instagram Story about her having cancer and saying he wouldn't pass it by her that she was making it up.”

Getting visibly agitated, the Bestie rapper’s mother further mentioned, “How dare you,' you little vile piece of s*** say my daughter would lie about something like that. Okay? You're a dad!”

Bregoli further targeted the American blogger, taking a dig at the YouTuber’s parenting, saying that he needed to focus more on his two children Mario Armando Lavandeira III and Mia Alma Lavandeira, who were both born via a surrogate.

“Go find another way to make some money beside talking s*** about other people,” she retorted. “How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this.”

Bhabie’s mother’s response was to Perez's YouTube video, titled SHOCKING News! Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Diagnosis. BUT….

Currently the type of cancer and what treatments the rapper has underwent for cancer remain unknown.