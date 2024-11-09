Anna Kendrick shares George Clooney's powerful advice during her insecure moment

Anna Kendrick recalled an inspirational talk she had with costar George Clooney.

The 39-year-old actress appeared in a recent episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? aired on November 8, and reflected on the motivational talk she had with Clooney on the set of their 2009 film Up in the Air.

Kendrick shared that working with the 68-year-old actor at the intitial stage of her career was “absolutely terrifying."

“To other people he is kind of capital-G George, you know? And he works really hard to make you forget that and feel comfortable,” she began. “The very, very first shot that he and I did together was my first shot in the movie.”

“We were standing on this people-mover, and we're kind of waiting, cameras pretty far away, and he said, ‘God, do you get nervous on the first day? I get so nervous. Do you get insecure? I get really insecure,’ ” the A simple Favor star continued . “And I was like, ‘Yes, I do, George. I do. I totally get nervous. I totally get insecure,’ ”

“And he was doing this whole thing about, like, ‘I worry. Like, did they even hire the right guy?’" Kendrick remarked.

But years later she realized that Coolney was not nervous at the time he faked his nervousness just to calm down Kendrick's anxiety on first day of her shoot.

“It wasn't for years that suddenly that memory popped into my brain, and I thought, ‘No, he does not! No, he does not get nervous,'" Kendrick noted

“It really, really set me at ease. And was a complete fiction!" she added