Photo: Ben Affleck wants new girlfriend to support his boundaries: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly a far cry from what Ben Affleck is looking for in his new paramour.

While previous reports claim that Jennifer Lopez is holding on to hope that she might be able to save her marriage, Ben Affleck is reportedly back on the dating mart, as per a new source privy to Life & Style.

An insider recently tipped, “Ben’s next girlfriend” should be someone “who understands the Alcoholics Anonymous program" as the acting sensation has struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Nonetheless, the source also addressed that Ben’s new girl “doesn’t need to be a super active member of AA.”

“But he wants someone who will support the boundaries that he’s set,” the source also claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Bennifer’s reunion in 2021 made fans hope they would stay together, but after a year of marriage, Lopez called it quits and filed for divorce in April this year.

This report comes after Jennifer Lopez admitted in an interview to Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine that it took her 30 years to realize she does not need a partner to feel complete.

“For those of us who are romantics and love being in a relationship, we have this idea that we need to grow old with someone to feel whole and happy. But that’s not the case,” she also quipped.