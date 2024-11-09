Photo: Jennifer Lopez still considers Victoria Beckham a friend: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham reportedly used to be close pals.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the duo’s bond dates back to the time when Jennifer Lopez

For those unversed, the On The Floor crooner tied the knot to Marc 5th June 2004 and the former pair were married for a decade until they finalized their divorce in 2014.

Reportedly, this was when the singer’s and the fashion designer’s bond prospered as the insider claimed, “J. Lo has always really liked” David Beckham’s wife.

The 55-year-old multihyphenate “admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close.”

“They used to hang out a lot. After she and Marc split, she and Victoria drifted apart,” the source also addressed.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “But she still considers her a friend.”

This report comes after claims that the songstress is planning to announce new dates for her previously cancelled This Is Me... Now tour. Previously, Jennifer Lopez cancelled the This Is Me... Now tour on May 31, 2024.