Ben Affleck, David Beckham's bond upsets Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly getting close to David Beckham.

Spilling the beans on the newfound bromance between the two, an source told In Touch that Jennifer Lopez is fuming because once she used to be close to the Beckhams.

Reported, David Beckham growing ties with Ben Affleck is “really upsetting for her.”

The 55-year-old multihyphenate is reportedly unable to wrap her head around the fact that how come “Ben is suddenly all over them.”

“As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she’s still just as obsessed as ever,” the spy confided.

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez “is convinced he’s only doing it to spite her,” addressed the source.

They went on to mention, “Because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though J. Lo swears she suggested it multiple times.”

“Now all of a sudden, he’s throwing himself around a lot of her old friends and just basically scavenging,” they explained.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “She flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her.”