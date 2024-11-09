Photo: Ben Affleck reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new accusations: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly paying no heed to what his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez might think about his new pursuits.

Just a few months after his wife of two years filed for divorce from the actor, Ben is reportedly back on the dating mart with a new set of rules for his new paramour.

In addition to this, the Gone Girl alum is reportedly seeing the Beckhams often which has left Jenniferr Lopez seething.

Reportedly, the On The Floor crooner used to be close to Victoria Beckham, but the pal’s drifted apart when the multihyphenate split from Marc Anthony in 2014.

Elaborating on this matter, an In Touch source recently dished that Jennifer “flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her” as “he’s throwing himself around a lot of her old friends” all of a sudden.

However, Ben Affleck only “scoffed at her arrogance” when he got to know about Jennifer’s new rants, claimed the source.

“The way he tells it, all he wants to do is put J. Lo in his rearview and isn’t thinking of her at all,” they remarked in conclusion.