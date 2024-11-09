Martha Stewart fires back at reporter over 'scathing' column after mistaken death claim

Martha Stewart clapped back at columnist Andrea Peyser, who "scathing article" written about her.

The American businesswoman and writer in a recent chat at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in November fired back at Peyser for writing an article titled "Hey Martha Stewart, you gloated about the death of a Post columnist — but I’m alive, b****!"

The article published in the New York Post, was a reply by Peyser to Martha over her claim that she was dead in her new Netflix documentary.

“She wrote this very scathing article today in the New York Post — my favorite newspaper," Stewart said.

The lifestyle mogul first read the headline of the article from her mobile screen and laughed after saying, “So, that will probably cause more people to watch my documentary.”

In the documentary, Martha mentioned the reporter when she was discussing the moment she was found guilty for lying to the FBI in 2004

"New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug," said Stewart in the film. "She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time."

Peyser published her latest article on November 7 and wrote, "News of my passing came as a shock."

Moreover she spoke to New York magazine's Vulture and noted that she had been living in Stewart's mind "rent-free" all this time which is "kind of amazing."

"Somebody alerted me to it; they had seen the documentary. So of course I had to see it," she told the outlet. "And I was like, Wow. I’m just surprised. She’s very successful, she’s been through a lot of stuff, and why she should concentrate on me is kind of gobsmacking."