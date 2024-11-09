Jimmy Kimmel hits back hard at Elon Musk after being called 'nonsense puppet'

The Billionaire posted about the late-night show host on Thursday on X(formerly known as Twitter) in response to Kimmel's video addressing Donald Trump's win in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Musk wrote in his post, "Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet."

The 56-year-old host could not hold himself back and as soon as came live on Thursday's show. Kimmel took a brutal dig at Musk.

"Last night I shared some of my thoughts and feelings about what happened and how much I'm going to miss democracy and whatnot, and I heard from a lot of people about it,' he told the live studio audience," Kimmel began.

"But none more prominent than the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who this morning tweeted, 'Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet,' which... at least my children like me, you know!" he mocked.

Kimmel pointed at Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson who spoke ill about her father and labelled him a "serial adulterer" back in August on social media.

He went on to fire back, "The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet."

"Listen Kermit, you bought Twitter, you bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine!" Kimmel added. "Let me tell you something, if I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk, I don't think I could do better than 'insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.'"