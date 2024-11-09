Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film

 
Tom Holland and Zendaya are teaming up again after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

November 09, 2024

The beloved Hollywood couple will be reuniting on the big screen.

Zendaya will reportedly join Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s next film at Universal.

According to a report by Deadline and Variety, the film will also star Anna Hathaway and Matt Damon.

It is worth mentioning that this movie will mark Holland and Zendaya returning after last starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2023.

The couple, who met on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man Homecoming, confirmed their romance in 2021.

Additionally, the untitled film, which serves as the follow-up to Nolan’s hit Oppenheimer, is expected to release in July 2026, while the production will begin in 2025.

The actor, whose casting was announced last month, expressed his excitement on Good Morning America.

Without spilling any secrets, Holland said, “I’m incredibly excited. And, obviously, honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

Additionally, this project will also reunite Hathaway and Nolan, who previously worked together in Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

