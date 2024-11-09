Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'

Josh Peck has recently shared his thoughts on casting decisions in the remake of Red Dawn.

In the 2012 film, the actor played the brother of Chris Hemsworth.

Reflecting on the casting decision, Peck says that the studio must have been "delulu" delusional to think they looked like siblings.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Peck shared a throwback photo from the film.

He wrote in the caption, "#tbt to when a major studio believed @chrishemsworth and I could play brothers. Stay delulu y’all."

Fans and followers quickly joined in on the joke, flooding the comments section with their reaction.

"If you squint hard enough you can see what they saw," one commented.

Another added, "In an alternate universe, Josh Peck becomes Loki."

However, despite no resemblance fans praised the movie, with one saying, "Yaaaa but do you understand how many people loved this movie. A lot, alot of people." "I still watch red dawn at least once a year!" another note.

It is worth mentioning that Peck has since enjoyed a diverse career. He starred in sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Grandfathered, meanwhile played a serious role in Oppenheimer 2023.