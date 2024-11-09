 
Geo News

Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'

Josh Peck jokes about playing Chris Hemsworth's sibling in 'Red Dawn'

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Josh Peck questions Studios decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in Red Dawn
Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'

Josh Peck has recently shared his thoughts on casting decisions in the remake of Red Dawn.

In the 2012 film, the actor played the brother of Chris Hemsworth.

Reflecting on the casting decision, Peck says that the studio must have been "delulu" delusional to think they looked like siblings.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Peck shared a throwback photo from the film.

He wrote in the caption, "#tbt to when a major studio believed @chrishemsworth and I could play brothers. Stay delulu y’all."

Fans and followers quickly joined in on the joke, flooding the comments section with their reaction.

"If you squint hard enough you can see what they saw," one commented.

Another added, "In an alternate universe, Josh Peck becomes Loki."

However, despite no resemblance fans praised the movie, with one saying, "Yaaaa but do you understand how many people loved this movie. A lot, alot of people." "I still watch red dawn at least once a year!" another note.

It is worth mentioning that Peck has since enjoyed a diverse career. He starred in sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Grandfathered, meanwhile played a serious role in Oppenheimer 2023.

Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film
Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film
'Candyman' star, Tony Todd, breathes his last at 69
'Candyman' star, Tony Todd, breathes his last at 69
Dua Lipa announces sad news for Asian fans: 'I am heartbroken'
Dua Lipa announces sad news for Asian fans: 'I am heartbroken'
Jimmy Kimmel hits back hard at Elon Musk after being called 'nonsense puppet'
Jimmy Kimmel hits back hard at Elon Musk after being called 'nonsense puppet'
Martha Stewart fires back at reporter over 'scathing' column after mistaken death claim
Martha Stewart fires back at reporter over 'scathing' column after mistaken death claim
Liam Payne's friend breaks silence after 'abandonment' claims
Liam Payne's friend breaks silence after 'abandonment' claims
Kate Winslet opens up about 'mindblowing' scene in war biopic 'Lee'
Kate Winslet opens up about 'mindblowing' scene in war biopic 'Lee'
Ben Affleck reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new accusations: Report
Ben Affleck reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new accusations: Report