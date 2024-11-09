Barry Keoghan admits his 'awe' of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations

Barry Keoghan is proud of his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

During a radio interview on Friday, Barry was asked about Sabrina’s multiple Grammy nominations.

The actor had an adorable reaction to the question, saying, “Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, eight nominations!”

“I’m really, really happy for her. I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot lads,” he light heartedly added.

Sabrina, who is currently making headlines with her Short n' Sweet tour, received eight nominations, including Song of the Year for hit track Please Please Please, which also stars Barry in its music video.

Barry gushes over the Espresso hitmaker’s work ethics, saying, “ don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know, I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her committed and the standards that she sets, you know, especially being on that, that music video.”

“Just, you know, she knows the vision, she knows what she wants, and it’s, yeah…,” he added.

Sabrina and Barry have been linked since the end of 2023, however, the release of Please Please Please music video made their relationship official.