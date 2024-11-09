 
Geo News

Barry Keoghan admits his 'awe' of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter gets nominated in Song of the Year category for hit track, which also stars Barry Keoghan

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Barry Keoghan admits his awe of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations
Barry Keoghan admits his 'awe' of Sabrina Carpenter eight Grammy nominations

Barry Keoghan is proud of his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

During a radio interview on Friday, Barry was asked about Sabrina’s multiple Grammy nominations.

The actor had an adorable reaction to the question, saying, “Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, eight nominations!”

“I’m really, really happy for her. I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot lads,” he light heartedly added.

Sabrina, who is currently making headlines with her Short n' Sweet tour, received eight nominations, including Song of the Year for hit track Please Please Please, which also stars Barry in its music video.

Barry gushes over the Espresso hitmaker’s work ethics, saying, “ don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know, I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her committed and the standards that she sets, you know, especially being on that, that music video.”

“Just, you know, she knows the vision, she knows what she wants, and it’s, yeah…,” he added.

Sabrina and Barry have been linked since the end of 2023, however, the release of Please Please Please music video made their relationship official.

Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd video
Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd
Georgina Cooper, renowned supermodel, passes away at the age of 46
Georgina Cooper, renowned supermodel, passes away at the age of 46
Nicole Scherzinger comes forward with heartfelt apology amid backlash
Nicole Scherzinger comes forward with heartfelt apology amid backlash
Tom Brady recalls emotional moment with son Jack as 'greatest' football memory video
Tom Brady recalls emotional moment with son Jack as 'greatest' football memory
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon plan relationship 'for the long haul'
Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'
Josh Peck questions Studio's decision to cast him as Chris Hemsworth brother in 'Red Dawn'
Chappell Roan says Freddie Mercury biopic inspired her high energy live shows
Chappell Roan says Freddie Mercury biopic inspired her high energy live shows
Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film
Zendaya, Tom Holland join star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film