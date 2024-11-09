Beyoncé breaks historic record with 2025 Grammy nominations

Beyoncé just achieved a historic milestone with this year’s Grammy Award nominations!

After the Recording Academy announced their full list of nominations for 2025, on Friday, the organization also confirmed a major achievement: Beyoncé is now the single most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony with 99 nominations.

For the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Single Ladies latest, country-genre album, Cowboy Carter, alone secured 11 different nods.

It also marks various first-time nominations in the country music categories such as best country album, best country solo performance for, 16 CARRIAGES, best country duo/group performance in collaboration with Miley Cyrus for II MOST WANTED, best country song for TEXAS HOLD 'EM, best Americana performance for YA YA and best pop duo/group performance for LEVII'S JEANS alongside Post Malone.

Beyoncé’s record-breaking success comes after her husband, JAY-Z, called out the platform during the last year’s Grammy Awards for snubbing his wife over the years in the album of the year category.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year," he said, directed towards Beyoncé, adding, "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn't work."

As of yet, the Halo hitmaker has been nominated for album of the year four times, losing the gramophone to Harry Styles in 2023, Adele in 2017, Beck in 2015 and Taylor Swift in 2010.