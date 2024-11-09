Sophia Loren breaks silence on Hollywood retirement rumors

Sophia Loren has confirmed that she is retiring from the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Deadline, the 90-year-old actress said she has no intention of leaving Hollywood despite her age, revealing that she loves working on-screen.

“I don’t want to think about legacy. I want to think about my next movie,” said Sophia- the last surviving star from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.

"I’ll think of legacy once I retire and I hope never to retire,” added the veteran film star.

The Two Women actress revealed that she has never had a career "plan B," insisting she doesn't take "the easy way out" either.

"The secret is never to have a plan B so that when you are faced with an obstacle you find insurmountable, you don’t end up taking the easy way out, you take a deep breath, push on and find the right solution to your problem as you have no choice but to move forward,” explained Sophia. “No Plan Bs, only a Plan A.”