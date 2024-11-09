Justin Bieber accidentally shares glimpse of baby boy Jack Blues

Justin Bieber, who became a first-time father back in August, recently shared his son Jack Blue’s picture.



The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a carousel of posts earlier this week.

The Let Me Love You singer revealed that he and his wife purchased a multi-motion swing and an unconventional baby chair.

Although, the parents did not reveal their baby boy’s face, however, his glimpse could be seen through the singer's drum-set and musical set-up in his living room with the baby chair front and center.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first born back in August

The post was a hit with his 295 million fans, racking up nearly one billion likes and thousands of comments from supportive followers.

The post comes a day after the couple shared photo since becoming parents in a Halloween costumes.

The Rhodes founder posed as Disney character Kim Possible, while Justin matched her as Ron Stoppable.

Justin and Hailey ultimately had a "very dramatic" split in 2016, however, they reunited in June 2018 and later in September, tied the knot.