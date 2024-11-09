 
Geo News

Justin Bieber accidentally shares glimpse of baby boy Jack Blues

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first born back in August

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Justin Bieber accidentally shares glimpse of baby boy Jack Blues
Justin Bieber accidentally shares glimpse of baby boy Jack Blues

Justin Bieber, who became a first-time father back in August, recently shared his son Jack Blue’s picture.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a carousel of posts earlier this week.

The Let Me Love You singer revealed that he and his wife purchased a multi-motion swing and an unconventional baby chair.

Although, the parents did not reveal their baby boy’s face, however, his glimpse could be seen through the singer's drum-set and musical set-up in his living room with the baby chair front and center.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first born back in August

The post was a hit with his 295 million fans, racking up nearly one billion likes and thousands of comments from supportive followers.

The post comes a day after the couple shared photo since becoming parents in a Halloween costumes.

The Rhodes founder posed as Disney character Kim Possible, while Justin matched her as Ron Stoppable.

Justin and Hailey ultimately had a "very dramatic" split in 2016, however, they reunited in June 2018 and later in September, tied the knot.

Sophia Loren breaks silence on Hollywood retirement rumors
Sophia Loren breaks silence on Hollywood retirement rumors
'Mufasa: The Lion King' derives fans hope for 'James Earl Jones tribute' video
'Mufasa: The Lion King' derives fans hope for 'James Earl Jones tribute'
Prince Andrew sends strong message to King Charles after major blow
Prince Andrew sends strong message to King Charles after major blow
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to hold THIS shocking Grammy record
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to hold THIS shocking Grammy record
Tia Mowry struggles to balance dating life with being a mom
Tia Mowry struggles to balance dating life with being a mom
Beyoncé breaks historic record with 2025 Grammy nominations
Beyoncé breaks historic record with 2025 Grammy nominations
Chrissy Teigen makes stylish red carpet appearance at Innovation Awards
Chrissy Teigen makes stylish red carpet appearance at Innovation Awards
Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd video
Virginia Madsen pays heart wrenching tribute to ‘Candyman' co-star Tony Todd