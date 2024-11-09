'Mufasa: The Lion King' derives fans hope for 'James Earl Jones tribute'

Mufasa: The Lion King’s final trailer has been unveiled and fans are here for it!

As Disney revealed the storyline via their latest teaser, it brings back audience favourite characters like the titular character himself, Scar, Sarabi, Rafiki and Zazu from before they settled at Pride Rock.

The story explores the uncertain rise of the future beloved king of the Pride Lands as Rafiki, Mufasa’s closest ally narrates the iconic legend to Kiara, the baby cub of Simba and Nala, alongside a comeback of the popular duo, Timon and Pumba.

Featured in flashbacks, Mufasa’s story begins as an orphaned lion cub who is alone and lost until a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is the heir to a royal bloodline, takes him in.

After the trailer was launched, fans could not help but remember the original voice-over actor of the iconic Mufasa character, James Earl Jones, who passed away on September 9, 2024 at the age of 93.

“I hope when the movie’s over they do “In Memory of James Earl Jones” like they did for other celebrities that passed away,” a fan of the legend commented.

While another wrote, “R.I.P James Earl Jones, the True Lion King!”

“It’s just I feel so emotional that James Earl Jones passed and it doesn’t feel the same with The Lion King. RIP James. You were my favorite voice actor growing up,” a third fan penned.

Mufasa: The Lion King is slated for a December 20, 2024 release where Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film in replacement of Jones.