Sarah Ferguson releases statement as she returns home after Prince Andrew's crucial move

Sarah Ferguson has released her big statement as she seemingly returned home from Australia after her former husband Prince Andrew’s latest crucial move.

Sarah flew out of UK two days after reports King Charles delivered final blow to the Prince of York amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

She visited Australia days after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal trip.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared a video from her visit, saying, “What a wonderful week of books in Perth and Sydney, Australia, where I was especially proud to announce my new cookbook Fabulous Food Art with @jacobs_food_diaries and new children’s book Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, illustrated by @denisehughesdesign, two whimsical journeys I have so fondly been a part of and am so excited to share with you.

“Thank you to everyone who came to any of the book signings for making me feel so welcome and for making my time in your beautiful country so special.”

Sarah returned to Britain after Prince Andrew found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after King Charles officially ended his £1m annual allowance and security.

Sarah Ferguson reportedly also lives at the Lodge.