Thor Bjornsson gets emotional about wife's devastating pregnancy loss

The Game Of Thrones actor Thor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey expressed their grief on the death anniversary of their daughter Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir.



The 35-year-old actor along with his wife in a joint Instagram post expressed their grief of their daughter, after suffering from a miscarriage this time last year.

The parents to 4-year-old son in a lengthy post, penned, “One year. 365 days have passed since your day of birth. 366 days have passed since we learned of your death in my womb. One year, 365 days, without you here, with us.”

The 'Game Of Thrones' actor Thor Bjornsson and his wife express their grief about daughter

The pair, who also included photos of the brief time, went on to say, “You didn't get to feel the comfort of my arms or breast. You didn't get to look up and see my face or your daddy's face.”



“We didn't get to see your first smile, your first tooth, your first giggle. We didn't get to clap and cheer when you first sat up or pulled yourself to stand.”

The couple explained that they were sharing their post to bring awareness and reduce the stigma of miscarriages and pregnancy loss.

“At the end of this life, we all die, some die earlier than others, some die before they get to take their first breath,” they added.

“For many of us we get to experience this death and grief first hand, many many years before it's our time. Death is the one sure thing, yet something that so many fear,” the pair, who tied the knot in 2018, further added.

Thor and Kelsy concluded the post by urging the followers to share this post, helping to reduce the stigma of miscarriage/late miscarriage/still birth/tmfr [sic]/and infant death.