Ariana Grande dishes out anecdote of meeting brother in law Hale Leon

Ariana Grande has dished out real anecdotes behind her recent viral Saturday Night Live skit.

Recently, in an interview with Las Culturistas podcast, the 7 Rings singer candidly shared a recently released short hilarious skit, Charades with Mom, that was based on her real life event, on the SNL show.

At the time, she recalled when Ariana’s family met her half brother, Frankie Grande's, beau , Hale Leon, on Labor Day weekend.

The Wicked actor began by saying, “We're playing charades and Hale’s brother, my brother-in-law's brother… was like, ‘Haha, we’re winning’ vibes."

"That was the extent of it was he was like, ‘Woo-hoo! We’re ahead,' and my mom goes, ‘Tiny d*** syndrome, huh?’,” the songstress added. "Mommy, wait. That's not funny. I was like, ‘Mom, that's intense and harmful. That's so intense!’”

Grande went on to say, “We all were laughing, and, of course, [Hale's brother] laughed.”

“But she was like, ‘Well, that's a sign of what that is.’ And I was like, ‘Mommy! This is insane!’ And then I started doing it as a bit for Jesse, Hale’s other brother, and he was crying tears and it lasted the whole day,” she said, “So I was like, ‘Bowen, we have to do something with this, please. It's just so silly.'"

“I just wanna have fun and I wanna be there and I’m here for a good time, Frankie can’t lose a game. Mommy can’t lose a game. They can’t lose a game. They don’t like it,” the Hollywood star concluded.