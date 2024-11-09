Rita Ora returns to host the EMAs: 'I love doing the show'

Rita Ora, the veteran host for the MTV EMAs is returning to host the ceremony this year!

On November 10, 2024, Sunday, many A-list artists would be taking the stage of the iconic musical event at Manchester's Co-op Live for the 2024 MTV EMAs.

As per the Official Charts the ceremony will feature performances from RAYE, Shawn Mendes and Benson Boone, with Taylor Swift leading this year's nominations of the platform.

When asked of her sentiments upon returning to host the EMAs, the For You hitmaker stated, “I love doing this job, it's really sick I'm able to do it again! I love doing the show - it's such a great platform for me to dress up and catch up with my friends, especially when they're in the UK.”

Additionally, Ora also mentioned that she was very excited for the performances this year’s event would have, saying, “I really do love Shawn Mendes - he was there for the robe extravaganza in 2017! RAYE's special, too. I have a real personal connection with her; she supported me on tour back in 2017.”

“Now, seeing her do her own thing, it's about resilience. It's about not giving up. It's the same with Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter; I love seeing that longevity is sometimes worth it,” the 33-year-old songstress further mentioned.