Sabrina Carpenter becomes emotional after Grammy nods

Sabrina Carpenter became emotional after the singer received her six Grammy nominations for the first time.



The Please Please Please hitmaker took to Instagram and shared an emotional video of herself crying to the surprising news.

The Espresso singer penned, “This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name!” (sic)

Carpenter added, “I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude.”

The Feather singer also thanked The Recording Academy.



The 26-year-old singer recently secured six nominations in top categories for the upcoming award ceremony which will be held next year.

The categories include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Solo Album and Best New Artist.

According to Billboard magazine, the Taste singer has been nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her popular track Espresso.

Carpenter also secured Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her bestselling music album, Short n’ Sweet.

On the other hand, the Song of the Year category is for her renowned song Please Please Please.