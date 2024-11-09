Ben Stiller confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' role with Adam Sandler: Source

Ben Stiller was spotted on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 for the first time on Friday.

The iconic 58-year-old actor was seen filming alongside Adam Sandler in Kearny, New Jersey, making a return to his role as Hal L, the notorious nursing home orderly he portrayed in the 1996 original film.

Nearly three decades after his initial performance, Stiller’s character still sports his trademark horseshoe mustache and voluminous hair, now a bit grayer.

While embracing the familiar look, he wore a patterned blue shirt, yellow tinted glasses and a black waistcoat adorned with Hal’s name badge.

Stiller was seen on set with his stunt double, Greg Fitzpatrick, hinting that his character may see some action scenes.

In August, he teased his return on X with a cryptic reply to a fan, “Warning the glass”, a nod to a famous line from the original film.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler, dressed casually in a grey hoodie and was seen chatting with crew members while sipping coffee.

Co-writer, Tim Herlihy, in a red hoodie, was also present, as was Micheal Rapajohn, Sandler’s stunt double from The Waterboy.

Furthermore, fans are also in for a surprise as Eminem, who was reportedly “a delight” on set, is slated to make a comedic cameo, along with appearances by Bad Bunny and NFL star Travis Kelce.