James Gunn gets honest about 'The Joker' series

James Gunn’s tweet about the series status put the rumours to rest

November 09, 2024

Word has been making rounds that a series about Barry’s Keoghan’s Joker is in the works. But DC’s co-head, James Gunn, called it untrue.

"Turn on threads and everyone is asking me about this. No there is absolutely no truth to this," he said on Threads.

"A Joker series is not being discussed nor has even come up at this time. Sorry. (Don’t attack, they’re just one of many many places reporting this). PS Hi new threads people."

The Marvelvision podcast’s recent episode sparked the rumours. It said that James and Matt Reeves have been planning to bridge The Batman: Part II and Part III’s gap by introducing a show about Joker in a similar way they do with The Penguin.

Meanwhile, the future of the Joker in the neo-noir universe is already up for the question.

Matt previously told Variety that he told Barry there was no guarantee he could play the role again when he offered him.

“I said to Barry, right from the beginning, ‘Look, I don’t know where this is going to go. I can’t promise that it’ll even ever come back. I don’t know,'” he said. “And I still feel that way now. I’m not sure exactly.”

