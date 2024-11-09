Katie Price shares sneak-peek into sushi night with family

The former glamour model took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming pictures from her family outing.

Katie, who recently showcased her "biggest ever" lips at an event, posted a photo of herself dolled up for a dinner night.

She wrote on Instagram, "Sushi night with family," before plugging her black sparkly dress.

Her post comes few days after debuted her latest pair of lips to her fans, straight from The Clinic Club, which has branches in the UK, Amsterdam and Marbella.



The British reality star has already undergone 17 breast augmentations, six lip fillers sessions, eyelifts, two nose jobs, a facelift.

The 46-year-old’s seventh attempt with the lip fillers comes after she got some procedure done on her lips just this summer.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Story as she told her followers she had finally got the lips she’d been dreaming of.

“Hey everyone, so I thought I'd let you these are the biggest lips I've ever had done. I have changed filler,” the model wrote, adding, “I wanted bigger, thicker... welcome to the biggest lips I have ever done and I love it."