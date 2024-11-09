Harvey Weinstein moved from prison for cancer treatment

Harvey Weinstein is blaming New York City officials for “ongoing medical negligence" as he battles cancer in prison.

The disgraced producer, 72, was again moved to the hospital amid his cancer battle, his rep told The Post on Friday.

However, Weinstein does not hold Correctional Health Services, his doctors or Rikers Island—where he’s been serving prison time for multiple sex crimes—accountable for any fault.

Weinstein is reportedly battling chronic myeloid leukemia, but his prognosis is unknown.

His reps previously slammed the publication for the “speculation” concerning his health.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment,” a spokesperson said last month.

Weinstein is facing a retrial on two sex crime charges that the New York state’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction earlier this year.

He was initially sentenced to 23 years in prison for forcibly performing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi and assaulting hairstylist Jessica Mann.

Three years later, Weinstein was then slapped with another 16-year sentence following a Los Angeles trial, where he was found guilty of the 2013 rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual assault of Jane Doe 1, an Italian model who remains unidentified.

In recent development, Weinstein's lawyer, Barry Kamins, brought to light that his client faces serious health issues, including near blindness, diabetic retinopathy, coronary artery disease and spinal stenosis.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” lawyer Barry Kamins claimed at the time.

Recently, he has rushed to the hospital in September for chest pains after undergoing emergency heart surgery.