Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'unique tradition' ahead of Christmas

Kelly Clarkson seems to be embracing Christmas all year long.

During the November 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old singer discussed her enthusiasm for the holiday season with guest Robin Wright.

According to People, both agreed that November 1 marks the official start of festive celebrations with Clarkson revealing her unique tradition: a dedicated Christmas room in her home.

In regards to this, Clarkson explained that the large room, initially a puzzle to her and her children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander, has become a year-round holiday haven.

After decorating it once, she decided to keep it as a permanent Christmas space, where the family enjoys dancing to holiday music throughout the year.

As per the publication, the singer, known for her Christmas albums Wrapped in Red and When Christmas Comes Around, also recently dropped a new holiday single, “You For Christmas,” in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

On December 4, Clarkson will return as the host of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center, celebrating the season with music and the iconic tree-lighting ceremony.