Julie Bowen reveals 'something's wrong' with plot of 'Hysteria'

Julie Bowen has shared insight into her latest uniquely"crazy" role in the series, Hysteria.

In an interview with People, the Modern Family star candidly shared her experience of working in the horror show.

Bowen began by saying, "I read the pilot, and I'm like, 'I'm okay. I don't need to do another, just mom.'"

"But then, by the end of the pilot, you realise something's wrong, really wrong with her,” she continued, “ And we don't know whether she's possessed by the devil or she's completely in her head and that she's a crazy person. And I thought, I like that."

Moreover, the American actor reflected upon the suspense that still left her in confusion about the ending of the satanic series.

"It was so much fun. It's still unclear to me at the end of the season. I'm like, am I nuts?," she added. "Matthew Scott King, who wrote it, explained to me that it's about people being in news bubbles. And we're all in news bubbles now."

At the time, Bowen shared in detail about the series and said, "Your algorithm feeds you news, and we're all just getting in these little echo chambers. And what a great way to sort of show how that works, to go back to a time when there wasn't digital media, there wasn't the internet.”

“But you've got a small town where everybody is getting the same misinformation and spreading it around in this bubble, showing how dangerous it gets,” she told the publication.

Before concluding, the Joe Somebody actor also shared, "Mass hysteria comes out of all these people believing the same rumor in the gossip mill."