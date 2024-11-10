 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's heart touching moment with fan gets highlighted

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour 'This Is Me... Live' to spend time with her family

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopezs heart touching moment with fan gets highlighted
Jennifer Lopez's heart touching moment with fan gets highlighted

Jennifer Lopez has shared insight into a “very touching” moment with a fan.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the On The Floor singer candidly apologies to her fans for the cancellation of her tour, This Is Me... Live, to spend time with her family.

She began, “I would like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out.”

Moreover, the songstress recalled a very touching interaction with her fan from outside a hotel.

She shared, “I actually saw fans here who told me, this was actually very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday they were like, ‘oh I had tickets to go see you,’ and I was like, ‘I'm so sorry’ and he was like, ‘don't say sorry. We love you.’ I started crying right away."

At the time, a man from the audience admitted that he was that fan with whom she had encountered yesterday, and Lopez loudly said, “Was that you?! Oh my god.”

Later, the Unstoppable actress stood up from her seat and hugged that guy. She continued by saying. “I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel and I've never done that before. I’m sorry."

“I understand, JLo we understand,” the fan repeatedly said. And JLo responded, “Okay, good.”

Before concluding, Lopez expressed her love by saying, “I love my fans, oh my god.”

In recent updates, Jennifer Lopez’s movie Unstoppable is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service video
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day video
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak video
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Barry Keoghan pays sweet tribute on Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nomination
Barry Keoghan pays sweet tribute on Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nomination
HBO sets record straight on 'Euphoria' Season 3 cancellation rumours
HBO sets record straight on 'Euphoria' Season 3 cancellation rumours