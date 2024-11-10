Jennifer Lopez's heart touching moment with fan gets highlighted

Jennifer Lopez has shared insight into a “very touching” moment with a fan.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the On The Floor singer candidly apologies to her fans for the cancellation of her tour, This Is Me... Live, to spend time with her family.

She began, “I would like to apologize to the fans, because I know a lot of them were coming out.”

Moreover, the songstress recalled a very touching interaction with her fan from outside a hotel.

She shared, “I actually saw fans here who told me, this was actually very touching, coming out of the hotel yesterday they were like, ‘oh I had tickets to go see you,’ and I was like, ‘I'm so sorry’ and he was like, ‘don't say sorry. We love you.’ I started crying right away."

At the time, a man from the audience admitted that he was that fan with whom she had encountered yesterday, and Lopez loudly said, “Was that you?! Oh my god.”

Later, the Unstoppable actress stood up from her seat and hugged that guy. She continued by saying. “I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel and I've never done that before. I’m sorry."

“I understand, JLo we understand,” the fan repeatedly said. And JLo responded, “Okay, good.”

Before concluding, Lopez expressed her love by saying, “I love my fans, oh my god.”

In recent updates, Jennifer Lopez’s movie Unstoppable is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 6, 2024.