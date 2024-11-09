Jennifer Lopez on the 'hunt for hot guys'

Sources say Jennifer Lopez is ready to date again, as she seems to have moved on from her ex-husband Ben Affleck.



"Obviously she's showing Ben what he's missing," an insider told In Touch. "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

"She's not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again," the source added.

Insiders also explain the impact the divorce had on J.Lo, which she filed last August after the pair decided to split.

"The breakup with Ben really shook her up. She was devastated and put on a brave face in the weeks following the split."

However, the snitch revealed a radical change in The Mother actress.

"But then something shifted. She picked herself up and decided to move on. No more sulking," the bird chirped. "The big question now is: Who will she date next."

In the meantime, insiders say that Jennifer is going through several dating options. "Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and ***** and desirable again," the tipster tattled.

"She's in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it's not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They'll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it's game on," the bird chirped.