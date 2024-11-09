Nicole Kidman all in to win over Angelina Jolie: Report

Nicole Kidman is reportedly receiving praise for pulling off raunchy scenes in new project.

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman stars in the erotic thriller Babygirl, in which she portrays a “high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern.”

According to the latest findings of the In Touch, Nicole’ s movie “Babygirl is the payoff for the years of experimentation Nicole has been doing in this department since the first season of Big Little Lies.”

The source also mentioned, “Nicole was brave and got naked and pulled off these amazing s** scenes, and she won an Emmy for Lies and could win her second Oscar for Babygirl.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Angelina Jolie is also being considered for the Academy Awards of 2024 for her phenomenal work in Maria, a biopic based on the American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas.

However, Brad Pitt has sided with Nicole Kidman because he doesn’t want Angelina Jolie to take another Academy Award home.

Reportedly, “this support, which is meaningful to Nicole and her campaign, is really just Brad’s way of getting back at Angelina, who everybody knows is set up to win her first Oscar in 25 years,” a second source previously claimed.