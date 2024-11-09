'RHOJ' star Teresa Giudice marriage plagued with shocking accusation

Reality star Teresa Giudice is facing accusations of her husband cheating on her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 52, was having a heated exchange with Tiffany Pollard on House of Villains when the shocking allegations were made.

It began with the Flavor of Love alum confronting Giudice in Thursday’s episode after hearing rumblings that the Bravolebrity was going to vote her off the E! competition series.

“You know what? F*** you, Teresa, you bitch!” Pollard, 42, screamed. “Seriously, you coming for me? You coming for New York? I’m not even up [for elimination], and you’re talking about you coming for me? You want me gone, for real?”

Giudice initially bluffed before admitting she had mentioned she wanted to get rid of her costar.

The situation escalated with Pollard then bringing up how Ruelas, 49, had sent his wife a large bouquet of flowers four days prior.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses? Because he’s guilty, bitch! He’s been f****** around, and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your ass since you been in here!” she claimed.

Guidace was shocked and responded y calling the I Love New York star “disgusting” several times.

“What did you get? Did you get any flowers?” Giudice shouted back. “You jealous? You jealous? Jealous, bitch? She’s so jealous. It’s so funny!”

The reality stars’ castmate Safaree Samuels then intervened and forced Pollard to leave the intense conversation.

It is unclear whether Pollard actually heard rumors about Ruelas or was simply trying to get back at Giudice.

“I could give two s**** about New York,” Giudice said in a confessional. “I have an amazing husband at home waiting for me and supporting me. I guess her fiancé doesn’t feel the same way about her.”

Ruelas has not yet publicly responded to the claim. Giudice and the businessman, who married in August 2022, have defended one another on multiple occasions.