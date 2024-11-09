Ariana Grande fans criticise Grammy over nomination snub

Grammys 2025 nominations came out Friday, leaving Ariana Grande's fans furious.

Despite the singer's seventh album Eternal Sunshine that released in March following a three-year hiatus, it did not make it to any of the main categories for songs or album.

The album did bag a nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category and so did her song Yes, And? in the Best Dance Pop Recording category.

Grande, 31, also received one nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her remix song, The Boy is Mine with Brandy and Monica.

However, the artist could not earn a spot in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year or Song of the Year categories.

Her another hit We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for your Love) from the album couldn't get any recognition either—leaving most fans furious.

“ariana grande, one of the few artists to almost entirely write, produce, and sing for her life on a personal, astonishingly constructed concept album. was once again, snubbed,” one fan posted on X.

Others echoed frustrations, with one writing, “ariana grande not getting nominated in the main categories is a JOKE. eternal sunshine and we can’t be friends were snubbed #GRAMMYs.”

A third user wrote via X, “we are already witnessing Ariana Grande being snubbed AGAIN! what do you mean we can’t be friends is not nominated for best pop solo performance and video of the year? EMBARRASSING AS ALWAYS,” another fan shared via X.

More fans took to social media to voice their outrage, with another saying, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN ARIANA GRANDE WASN’T NOMINATED FOR ALBUM, SONG AND RECORD OF THE YEAR? JUST ONE F–KING NOMINATION? JUSTICE FOR HER AND ETERNAL SUNSHINE! No wonder she wants to focus on acting, SHE WAS ROBBED!”

“we can’t be friends by ariana grande was easily the BEST video of the year with absolutely no contenders even coming close, the grammys will pay for snubbing this amazing song from the music video & song categories,” one upset fan wrote on X.

It is pertinent to mention that Grande made headlines when she skipped the awards show in 2019 after publicly feuding with producers over what song she would perform.