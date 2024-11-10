 
Kim Kardashian is friends with criminal brothers: Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly has Robert Kardashian's 'sense of justice in her blood'

Web Desk
November 10, 2024

Kim Kardashian has reportedly taken after Robert Kardashian in his sense of justice.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the law enthusiast believes in giving people second chances, just like her father Robert Kardashian, who advocated for O.J. Simpson during his lifetime.

The proud daughter is now supporting the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents more than three decades ago, per BBC.

“Erik and Lyle are truly grateful for all that Kim has done for them so far. She’s brought a powerful, high-profile voice to their cause, and she’s been unwavering in her commitment, there’s really no way to quantify what her support has done for them,” the spy added of the mother of four.

Reportedly, Kanye West’s former wife “has her father’s sense of justice in her blood” because “when she believes in someone deserves a second chance, she goes all in to make it happen.”

“She’s had deep, intellectual conversations with Erik and Lyle and she genuinely believes in them,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source mentioned, “They’re not just a cause for her, she considers them friends and when they do get out, which she believes will happen soon, they’ll be like fish out of water.”

