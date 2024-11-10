Jennifer Lopez reveals 'best thing' she did during Ben Affleck separation

Jennifer Lopez is spilling the beans on how she stayed strong amid her split from ex husband Ben Affleck.

The actress and singer, 55, made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday during which she spoke of her summers this year—the time she and her ex were making headlines over separation.

Lopez also had her musical tour lined up back then, which she recalled had to be called off so she could take some "time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The artist announced the cancellation in May via a statement on her OntheJLo website, that said the June to August shows scheduled in support of her latest studio album This Is Me... Now have been postponed.

Lopez looks back at it as "the best thing I think I’ve ever done" as she got to spend time with her children.

"I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done,” she told the host Graham Norton, 61.

“It's not like me to do that," she added of her summer break.

"When it comes up, I like to apologise to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out," she added, referring to the cancelled tour.

Lopez listed her and Affleck's date of separation as April 26, 2024 when she filed for divorce in August.