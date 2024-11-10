 
Geo News

King Charles to face major problem with Donald Trump ‘drill' policy

King Charles and Donald Trump’s leadership styles laid bare by expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

King Charles and Donald Trump’s different ideologies could create problems between UK and the US, says an expert.

His Majesty and Trump, who have different values of leadership, would not be able to converge into a harmonious relationship if they don’t meet.

Royal expert and journalist Chris Ship has described in The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "He has met them [Charles and William] before and I think the key point will be on a state visit, when he gets an invitation to come [to the US].

"I think he really did adore Queen Elizabeth. The problem he is going to have with King Charles is on policy.

"There’s a president who wants to in his words ‘drill, drill, drill’, and a King who is a very keen environmentalist worried about sustainability and climate change.

"That is not one of Donald Trump’s priorities,” he noted.

