Jennifer Lopez tells ‘whole different story' amid Ben Affleck split

Jenifer Lopez talks about the importance of relationship and love in life

November 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is discussing the complexities around close relationships.

The singer, who is currently promoting her upcoming film titled “Unstoppable,” is touching upon her role.

Lopez, who plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles in the new movie, says having children of her own in real life helped understand the role better.

“I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she [Judy] and I talked a lot,” she said, noting that she “wanted her to really feel safe with me [while] sharing details.”

“When you talk to Judy’s kids, including Anthony, they’re like, ‘My mom’s so positive, she’s so great,’” Lopez continued. “There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that.”

