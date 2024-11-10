Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive support from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel

The original Wicked stars are here to support the latest remake of the musical!

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who originally played the Wicked roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, on Broadway, attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The two joined Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who portray Chenoweth and Menzel’s roles respectively as they posed for photos at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Other stars who shared the red-carpet along with the stars included Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Bronwyn James, as per PEOPLE magazine.

A prominent absence observed was that of Wicked’s director, Jon M. Chu, who could not attend the event as he had to tend to his wife, with whom he is expecting to welcome their fifth baby together.

The film adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name is a sentimental story about the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West, the infamous villain of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a 1900 children’s book by L. Frank Baum.