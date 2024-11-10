 
Geo News

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive support from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel attended the 'Wicked' premiere in Los Angeles alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive support from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel
 Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive support from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel

The original Wicked stars are here to support the latest remake of the musical!

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who originally played the Wicked roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, on Broadway, attended the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The two joined Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who portray Chenoweth and Menzel’s roles respectively as they posed for photos at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive support from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel

Other stars who shared the red-carpet along with the stars included Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Bronwyn James, as per PEOPLE magazine.

A prominent absence observed was that of Wicked’s director, Jon M. Chu, who could not attend the event as he had to tend to his wife, with whom he is expecting to welcome their fifth baby together.

The film adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name is a sentimental story about the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West, the infamous villain of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a 1900 children’s book by L. Frank Baum.

Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations
Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations
Jennifer Lopez tells ‘whole different story' amid Ben Affleck split video
Jennifer Lopez tells ‘whole different story' amid Ben Affleck split
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service video
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day video
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak video
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set