Sofia Richie grabs attention in sleek look at 'Baby2Baby Gala' in L.A.

Sofia Richie appeared to turn heads at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old model, who recently shared a glimpse of her six-month-old daughter, Eloise, donned a sleek, black velvet gown adorned with a white bow detail and matching straps.

According to Daily Mail, her ensemble displayed her tiny waist as she posed at the star-studded event.

Moreover, Richie completed her look with hoop earrings, several silver rings and a black clutch.

As per the publication, she was accompanied by her husband, Elliot Grainge, who appeared sharp in a black suit and tie.

For the unversed, the Baby2Baby Gala is an annual fundraising event that supports underprivileged children by providing essentials like diapers and food. Back in 2023, the organization raised a record-breaking $12 million.

Furthermore, this year’s gala celebrated actress Charlize Theron for her contributions toward combating child poverty and advocating for childhood education.

It is worth mentioning that other stars in attendance at the event included Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Katy Perry as well as Charlize Theron.