'Saturday Night Live' honors late Quincy Jones with emotional tribute

Saturday Night Live honored Quincy Jones in a heartfelt tribute following the music legend’s passing at the age of 91.

Quincy, who hosted the show once in 1990, set a record by inviting 10 musical guests to join him, a performance that included a nod to Nelson Mandela, who was about to be released from prison.

In its first episode since his death, SNL paid homage to the legendary composer, songwriter and producer with a tribute card featuring a black-and-white promotional photo from his hosting appearance 34 years ago, as per the outlet.

According to Daily Mail, Quincy’s passing has been met with profound grief from fans and celebrities, including his daughter Rashida, a celebrated actress and comedian.

Moreover, on Thursday, Rashida posted a touching tribute on social media with a throwback photo from her childhood and an emotional message honoring her “giant, icon and genius” father.

It is worth mentioning that Rashida, Quincy’s sixth child reflected on his legacy by saying, “It’s an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

Furthermore, her mother, late actress and model Peggy Lipton, was married to Quincy from 1974 to 1990, as per the publication.