Russell Brand takes action against new speeding charges

Russell Brand might just be ready to fight for himself!

As per BBC, the English media personality has hired a lawyer to fight his case against speeding charges that have been made against him.

Two allegations have come to light by the polices over speeding and two counts of failing to tell the police if he or someone else was behind the wheel.

The 49-year-old comedian has hired the Law firm of Nick Freeman, known as Mr Lopphole to represent him for the aforementioned charges.

Previously, his case seemed to be dealt by a private magistrate sitting however, now the matter is probably being taken to a hearing in open court.

As per documents obtained by The Standard, for context of one of the speeding charges against Brand and one allegation of failing to answer a police letter, a Mini registered on the actor’s name was seen on a speed camera.

The vehicle was allegedly travelling at the rate of 37 mph (60 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone in Shiplake, a village near Brand's Oxfordshire home.

These charges against Russell Brand come after detectives who were investigating allegations against the Despicable Me star’s s**ual misconducts, sent prosecutors a file last week that consisted of evidence so they can consider bringing charges.