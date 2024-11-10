 
Tiffany Haddish dishes on her 'craziest fan encounter'

Tiffany Haddish spilled beans about her 'craziest fan encounter' who drove from Chicago to her home and auditioned on her Ring camera

November 10, 2024

Tiffany Haddish dishes on her 'craziest fan encounter' 

Actress Tiffany Haddish opened up about one of her wildest fan experiences.

While recalling the incident, Haddish revealed “My craziest fan encounter was when a woman drove all the way from Chicago, came to my house and started rapping into my Ring camera" 

According to the US Weekly, though the front-door audition didn’t yield success for the hopeful fan, the Girls Trip actress approached it with humor, joking, “I almost posted it, and then I was like, ‘No, because it’s going to bring more people to my Ring camera.’”

Moreover, in the same feature, Haddish, known for her trailblazing comedic career, discussed her admiration for icons like Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy and her current project as co-host of Black Comedy in America on Vice TV.

As per the publication, the series explored the Black comedy’s impact on American culture and the Night School actress expressed her excitement over interviewing TV legend Marla Gibbs, who considers a blueprint for aspiring performers.

Additionally, the Haunted Mansion star also shared personal insights like her passion for rhythmic dance and her celebrity crush on Jaleel White.

Furthermore, she added that her favorite book is You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay, and her go-to fast-food order is from Mel’s Fish Shack.

