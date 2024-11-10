Kate Middleton gets emotional in latest appearance with Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got emotional during her latest appearance with Prince William following his return to UK from South Africa.

Kate took a significant step in her recovery from cancer as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy

The future queen was visibly moved during a standing ovation for heroes during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, she attended with Prince William and King Charles.

Kate, the mother of three, stood beside William as the royals applauded World War II veterans at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

According to GB News, the Princess was visibly emotional after a heartbroken mother spoke about losing her son in Afghanistan.

Moreover, as the live band played, Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family besides the audience gave a standing applause to the veterans for their service.