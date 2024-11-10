 
Geo News

Kate Middleton gets emotional in latest appearance with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William were joined in the royal box by King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Kate Middleton gets emotional in latest appearance with Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got emotional during her latest appearance with Prince William following his return to UK from South Africa.

Kate took a significant step in her recovery from cancer as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy

The future queen was visibly moved during a standing ovation for heroes during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, she attended with Prince William and King Charles.

Kate, the mother of three, stood beside William as the royals applauded World War II veterans at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

According to GB News, the Princess was visibly emotional after a heartbroken mother spoke about losing her son in Afghanistan.

Moreover, as the live band played, Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family besides the audience gave a standing applause to the veterans for their service.

Kim Kardashian shows emotional side on the internet
Kim Kardashian shows emotional side on the internet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new titles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new titles
Laura Dern admits bond with Liam Hemsworth 'felt special'
Laura Dern admits bond with Liam Hemsworth 'felt special'
Lauren Jauregui hints new music 'at some point' with Fifth Harmony girls
Lauren Jauregui hints new music 'at some point' with Fifth Harmony girls
Paris Hilton puts on loved-up display at Baby2Baby Gala with husband Carter
Paris Hilton puts on loved-up display at Baby2Baby Gala with husband Carter
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater debuts 'Wicked' premiere without girlfriend
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater debuts 'Wicked' premiere without girlfriend
Josh O'Connor, Alison Oliver confirm romantic relationship?
Josh O'Connor, Alison Oliver confirm romantic relationship?
Prince Harry sparks fears because of a lack of unity with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry sparks fears because of a lack of unity with Meghan Markle