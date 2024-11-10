 
Kim Kardashian shows emotional side on the internet

Kim Kardashian's latest post gives an insight into her mindset about motherhood

November 10, 2024

Kim Kardashian is known for her strong, independent, and working woman image. However, her recent post on social media showed her in a different light.

On Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four posted an emotional quote about motherhood.

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you,” it reads as she added a teary-eye emoji.

Though Kim did not attribute the quote to anyone, the timing of the post was critical.

Her sad quote comes after reports say Kanye West was not spending much time with their kids.

Sources told People she is “pretty much a single mom” since West is “sadly not around very much” to help raise their children.

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the tipster tattled.

