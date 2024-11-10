Photo: Lori Loughlin concerned about Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's future: Report

Lori Loughlin reportedly wants to make sure that Jacob Elordi does not break her daughter's heart.

As fans will be aware, the Euphoria heart throb has been dating Olivia Jade since 2021.

However, the actor, famed for his role as Nate Jacobs in hit series Euphoria, has earned a reputation for being a ‘womanizer’ as he has been linked to several women from the industry including, Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, who is now dating Austin Butler.

Spilling the beans on Lori’s concerns, a Life & Style tipster recently tattled, “Jacob and Olivia’s relationship has been on and off for several years.”

The spy also noted, “Lori just wants to make sure that he’s in it for the long haul” after which they moved on to a new topic.

Previously, Jacob was advised to start acting right with women in the industry and to have a stable romance with Olivia.

It was reported at that time that “the growing consensus amongst people who know Jacob is that he needs to batten down the hatches and clean up his act as he makes the transition from TV heartthrob to real-deal, bankable movie star."

They also mentioned that being an A-lister star in Hollywood “means having a spotless personal life and not bed-hopping and having these little flings that have been Jacob's M.O. since he landed Euphoria four years ago."