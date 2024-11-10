Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly still grieving about the fact that she lost Matthew Perry too soon.

The actress reportedly enjoyed talking to Matthew Perry in the holiday season, and as Homecoming approaches, Jennifer is already missing their holiday “traditions,” reported a source privy to In Touch.

However, the actress is holding on to her other friends and is glad to have them around.

“It’s what’s keeping her steady right now,” claimed an insider.

The source also addressed, “She feels incredibly lucky to have that support from her close friends. And her dogs are a huge comfort, too.”

For those unversed, the legendary actor left the world mourning on 28th October 2023 after drowning in his jacuzzi.

“But the loss of someone as important as Matthew … none of that really makes up for the grief she still feels, even a year later.”

Previously, an insider dished that in order to battle her grief, Jennifer and Courtney have been looking out for Matt LeBlanc.

“She's been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home in Pacific Palisades,” an insider said of Jennifer and Matt.