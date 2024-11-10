 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly leaning on friends to battle the grief of Matthew Perry's death

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source
Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly still grieving about the fact that she lost Matthew Perry too soon.

The actress reportedly enjoyed talking to Matthew Perry in the holiday season, and as Homecoming approaches, Jennifer is already missing their holiday “traditions,” reported a source privy to In Touch.

However, the actress is holding on to her other friends and is glad to have them around.

“It’s what’s keeping her steady right now,” claimed an insider.

The source also addressed, “She feels incredibly lucky to have that support from her close friends. And her dogs are a huge comfort, too.”

For those unversed, the legendary actor left the world mourning on 28th October 2023 after drowning in his jacuzzi.

“But the loss of someone as important as Matthew … none of that really makes up for the grief she still feels, even a year later.”

Previously, an insider dished that in order to battle her grief, Jennifer and Courtney have been looking out for Matt LeBlanc.

“She's been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home in Pacific Palisades,” an insider said of Jennifer and Matt. 

Matt Damon reveals true inspiration behind his and Ben Affleck's joint company
Matt Damon reveals true inspiration behind his and Ben Affleck's joint company
Kate Middleton's latest appearance with King Charles sparks reactions
Kate Middleton's latest appearance with King Charles sparks reactions
Tiffany Haddish dishes on her 'craziest fan encounter'
Tiffany Haddish dishes on her 'craziest fan encounter'
Patrick Dempsey on how it was like being named 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Patrick Dempsey on how it was like being named 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Selena Gomez doubles down on Benny Blanco wedding plans: Source
Selena Gomez doubles down on Benny Blanco wedding plans: Source
'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive surprise at film's premiere
'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo receive surprise at film's premiere
Kate Middleton gets emotional in latest appearance with Prince William video
Kate Middleton gets emotional in latest appearance with Prince William
Katy Perry turns heads with her silky gown ahead of Baby2Baby gala
Katy Perry turns heads with her silky gown ahead of Baby2Baby gala