Coldplay's Chris Martin makes surprising movie during Sydney concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently saved a young concertgoer from being crushed at the band's recent concert in Sydney, Australia.



According to a viral video posted on X (formally known as Twitter), the 47-year-old singer could be seen noticing a boy struggling in the standing section of the crowd.

The Hymn for the Weekend hitmaker then pointed him out and offered the young fan a safer spot to watch the show.

Martin can be heard saying in the video, “You can sit right here, you don't have to be squeezed.”

The Coldplay member went on to say, “You don't have to be squished by all these adults.

“Sit right there my little brother...better? We'll take care of you man.”

The news comes few days after Martin fell down an open trap door during the final show of Music of the Spheres Tour in Melbourne.

During his live performance on Sunday, November 3, the Coldplay vocalist stumbled at the Marvel stadium jam-packed with the crowd.

After getting back on his foot Martin said to the audience, "That's not planned!"

"Holy s***, that was nearly a YouTube moment!" the singer joked and thanked the crewmen for helping him.