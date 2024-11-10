Prince William appears ‘a changed man' with ‘overwhelm' and ‘uncertainty' / Source: Reuters

Prince William’s changed persona has just come to light with many noting that he looks more and more like a changed man with feelings of overwhelm evident.

Body language Darren Stanton has made these comments public on behalf of Betfair Casino.

The conversation began with the behavioral expert, who has a history with law enforcement and a degree in psychology noted, “If you compare William’s speech at last year’s Earthshot ceremony to the most recent, this is clearly a man who has a plethora of responsibilities.”

“He is still his charming self on stage and seems to believe in his inner strength — but at times you can see he has a clenched jaw, and his eyebrows are pulled together.”

Mr Stanton, the ‘Human Lie Detector’ also added at one point, “During his speech, William’s tone is loud, so verbally, he appears to be his usual confident self. However, his non-verbal behavior suggests a level of uncertainty.”

“His arms are crossed in front of his body, and that can be an unconscious thing we do to protect ourselves when we feel overwhelmed. But he doesn’t seem to be trying to hide these emotions,” Mr Stanton said.

“He showed an authentic approach to this appearance,” he also said before signing off.

For those unversed, a conversation surrounding this has come after the prince was heckled in South Africa while he was at Kalk Bay Harbor, on the final day of his tour.