Prince Harry‘turns back’ the hands of time as Meghan Markle’s ‘alpha’

Amid rumors of a divorce or impending separation Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned back the hands of time, seemingly.

This change in Prince Harry’s ‘alpha’ nature has been shared by royal commentator and body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with the Daily Mail.

She began the conversation by noting how “The couple's appearance and body language make it look as though they have turned back the clock to the times when they appeared as a royal couple at the Remembrance service in the UK,” in this video message.

For those unversed, this vide has been shared to combat the online violence against children cause, one they have been championing for years.

While noting the change in dynamics, given that Meghan Markle has often been accused of ‘stealing the limelight’, as was the case during their tour of South Africa, the expert noted, “Harry was very much the alpha prince and Meghan was taking her lead from him as she learned the ropes.”

Whereas “Meghan looks less assertive here and she appears to be copying and mirroring her husband, taking her cues from him.”

“Although she starts with her hands clasped in front of her body, by the end of the video she has repositioned to copy Harry's pose with her hands clasped behind her back.”

“She is the one throwing the frequent glances at her husband as he speaks, smiling warmly and fondly in a gesture of encouragement and support.”

“This constant gesture makes her appear like the more openly loving one in the relationship while Harry seems intent on staying in role and projecting formality. Her entire delivery is confident but softer and more loving as she speaks to camera.”

She also noted, “There is one point though where he seems to want to re-define their unity as a couple and a professional double-act,” by wrapping his arms around Meghan.

In the eyes of Ms James, “This is a subtle PDA from a couple who have previously flirted, touched and even kissed each other on screen. But their cause here is a serious and important one so this slightly self-conscious-looking, more formal PDA seems to be more appropriate.”