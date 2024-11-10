Kate Middleton 'softens' King Charles's edges

Kate Middleton is reportedly playing a key role in royal affairs. Sources say her influence on King Charles is also strong.



For example, some said the monarch had come across as aloof. But his daughter-in-law had pretty much smoothened his reserved behaviour.

“Charles used to seem like a very standoffish guy — and he didn’t do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public,” the tipster tattled to Life & Style.

“Because she loves spending time with him, Kate’s been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires."

"He’s listened and told those closest to him that, even at his age, he’s still learning lessons from Kate," they said.

Insiders also say the late Queen Elizabeth's son earned the reputation of being stiff in public after his marriage with Princess Diana.

But "the truth is, behind the scenes, Charles was always pretty down-to-earth,” the snitch revealed.

“For example, he just loves being in nature, which is something he and Kate have in common. He also loves to cook and swim, and he adores his grandchildren," the mole squealed.