Denis Villeneuve recalls 'big disappointment' of career

Denis Villeneuve has a celebrated career. However, the auteur said he had a "big disappointment" when the Oscars snubbed Amy Adams for Arrival, a film he directed.

During an interview with Variety, the Canadian filmmaker said he still regretted the Academy's decision not to nominate her; however, he received the nod for Best Director, along with the seven nominations for the 2016 sci-fi epic.

“Amy had the whole weight of the movie on her shoulders,” the 57-year-old raved about the Man of Steel star's role.

“It’s not easy to act in a film like that, against a green screen or a tennis ball. She made it look effortless, and it’s a shame the Academy didn’t recognize that," noting his snub "was a big disappointment.”

In other news, Denis is giving a major update about his hotly anticipated Dune: Part III, saying he is "in the writing zone."

"Let’s say that I thought that after ‘Part Two’ that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover," the Sicario director told Deadline.

"But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say," he concluded.