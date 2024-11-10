 
Denis Villeneuve recalls 'big disappointment' of career

Denis Villeneuve says he still regrets the matter despite years passed

November 10, 2024

Denis Villeneuve recalls 'big disappointment' of career

Denis Villeneuve has a celebrated career. However, the auteur said he had a "big disappointment" when the Oscars snubbed Amy Adams for Arrival, a film he directed.

During an interview with Variety, the Canadian filmmaker said he still regretted the Academy's decision not to nominate her; however, he received the nod for Best Director, along with the seven nominations for the 2016 sci-fi epic.

“Amy had the whole weight of the movie on her shoulders,” the 57-year-old raved about the Man of Steel star's role.

“It’s not easy to act in a film like that, against a green screen or a tennis ball. She made it look effortless, and it’s a shame the Academy didn’t recognize that," noting his snub "was a big disappointment.”

In other news, Denis is giving a major update about his hotly anticipated Dune: Part III, saying he is "in the writing zone."

"Let’s say that I thought that after ‘Part Two’ that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover," the Sicario director told Deadline.

"But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say," he concluded.

