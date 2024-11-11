Selena Gomez drops cute snap with Benny Blanco on nearing one year anniversary

Selena Gomez's weekly snaps update is out and Benny Blanco is certainly in the picture.

The Grammy winner, 32, dropped cute pictures of herself via Instagram, some of them also including her younger sister Gracie, 11, and another featuring her beau Blanco, 36.

The couple could be seen snuggling up to each other as they both pouted. In the picture, the record producer leaned in towards Gomez, who was holding up her phone to take the snap.

“Snap shots this week,” Gomez captioned the post with a purple heart emoji, also sharing a glimpse of what else she had been up to recently.

Blanco responded in the comments section, writing, “I love u.”

The rest of the pictures showed Gomez playing a ukulele in one and a selfie with one of her dogs in another.

The one with Gracie showed the sister suo sitting on a sports field outdoors together. She also shared solo shots of herself as she held a furry-trimmed coat over her.

In the final photo, the Emilia Pérez star posed with her head resting on her hand as she wore Blanco’s Mad Hatter top hat from his Halloween costume.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their romance in December 2023, following which they made their official debut at the Emmys the following month.

Since then, the couple have showed off each other on their respective social media accounts.